Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.73. 7,538,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,776. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

