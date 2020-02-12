Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

QCOM stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,791,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,500. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

