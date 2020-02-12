Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 122,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 629,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,940,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

