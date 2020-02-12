Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 11,499,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,528,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

