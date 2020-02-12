Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 6,470,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

