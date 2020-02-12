Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after purchasing an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $18,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. 5,242,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $63.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

