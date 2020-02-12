Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,093,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.