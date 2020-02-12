Tinley Beverage (CNSX:TNY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 312,250 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51.

Tinley Beverage Company Profile (CNSX:TNY)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages in the United States. The company also offers Hemplify and Tinley's Tonics line of products through retail locations in California; and online in the United States. The company was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc in October 2015.

