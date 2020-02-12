TMX Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

TSE X traded down C$3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 399,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,552. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$80.19 and a 12 month high of C$128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$125.00.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

