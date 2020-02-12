TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

