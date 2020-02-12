TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 505,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TOPS stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. TOP SHIPS has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of TOP SHIPS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

