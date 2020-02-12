Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,517.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,047.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

