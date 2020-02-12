TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$11.78 and a 12 month high of C$17.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

