TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 9.9%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 837,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,007,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.