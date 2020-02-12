TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 834 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 3.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.56. 6,476,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.