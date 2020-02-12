TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 630 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362,262 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62.

