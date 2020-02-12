TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 99 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 84,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

