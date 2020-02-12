TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 754 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

