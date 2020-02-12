TRON (TRX) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. TRON has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, IDAX, Gate.io, DigiFinex, WazirX, Mercatox, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, BTC-Alpha, Rfinex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tidex, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Tokenomy, Bittrex, LBank, Kucoin, BitFlip, HitBTC, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Hotbit, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Ovis, Bitbns, DDEX, IDCM, Coinnest, Kryptono, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, CoinBene, BitForex, Liquid, Coinrail, Huobi, Liqui, YoBit, Livecoin, Exrates, Koinex, Indodax, Coindeal, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Binance, Upbit, Neraex, OKEx, ChaoEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

