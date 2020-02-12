TROY Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. TROY has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One TROY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars.

