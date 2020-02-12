Truefg LLC Invests $20.70 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 15.7% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 10,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,700. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

