Truefg LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 945,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.