Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

