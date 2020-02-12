Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $131,320.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00.

TRUP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. 269,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -390.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

