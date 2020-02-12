Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,589 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $34,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 1,767,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

