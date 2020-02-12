Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 5,252 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $18,374,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

