Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.