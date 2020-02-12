Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.83 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

