Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,220 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

