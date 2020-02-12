Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 102 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.