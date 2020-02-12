UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

UDR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 2,394,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.