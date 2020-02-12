UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. UDR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.

UDR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

