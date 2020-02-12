UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. UDR also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.01-2.05 EPS.
UDR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. UDR has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.
In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
