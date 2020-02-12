UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.72% of UMB Financial worth $88,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in UMB Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

