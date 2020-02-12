Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Under Armour worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 468,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

