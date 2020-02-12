Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

