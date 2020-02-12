Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Under Armour updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,097,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,736. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

