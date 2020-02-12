Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UA. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

UA stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

