Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Under Armour updated its FY20 guidance to $0.10-0.13 EPS and its Q1 guidance to (0.14-0.15) EPS.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,770. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

