United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Continental were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Continental by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $4,378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. 2,866,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

