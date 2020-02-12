United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, 1,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

About United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

