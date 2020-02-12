United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.21.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 216.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of United-Guardian worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.