United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.42. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 24,911,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

