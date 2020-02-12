United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 144,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

