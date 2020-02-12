United Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

United Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. United Technologies has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Technologies to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

