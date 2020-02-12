United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,169. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.