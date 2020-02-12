Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 3,590,897 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,442,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.
Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.