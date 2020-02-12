Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 3,590,897 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,442,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

