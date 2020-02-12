Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. 1,601,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Univar has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.