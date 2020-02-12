Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
UNVR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. 1,601,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. Univar has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
