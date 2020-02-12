Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

