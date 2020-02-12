UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $9.70 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00761855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00033622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.