Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 188.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 247,278 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 108.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 356,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

